How Carrie Fisher took incredible revenge on a predatory producer









The late Carrie Fisher was an icon for many reasons. Notably, she was one of the most prominent women to hold men accountable in the film industry, long before the days of the ‘Me Too’ movement. She consistently showed that not only could women go toe-to-toe with their male counterparts in the business, but doing so had consequences.

Although her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy is her most famous work, Fisher also starred in a range of other legendary pictures such as 1975’s Shampoo and 1980s The Blues Brothers, clocking up an extensive filmography that demonstrates just how dextrous of an actor she was, and that she was not afraid of any subject matter.

Whilst it is easy to wax lyrical about her work in front of the camera, Fisher also made a tangible mark on the world through her work outside of acting, and by all accounts, she was one of the most approachable Hollywood A-listers out there. An ardent supporter of women’s rights, once, when Fisher learned of a friend who had allegedly been assaulted by a Hollywood producer, and she got revenge by threatening him in the most satisfactory of ways.

When Heather Ross, a staffer in the film industry, approached Fisher and told her that the unidentified producer sexually assaulted her in his car, Fisher reacted by personally delivering a parcel to his office in Los Angeles. The package, a Tiffany box beautifully wrapped in a bow, contained a cow tongue, and appearing to take cues from the infamous Horse’s head scene in The Godfather, it contained a brilliant message.

Ross told the story when appearing on the US radio station 94.9 MixFM in 2017, after discussing the widespread allegations surrounding disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Ross said that she had first contacted the producer, who was not Weinstein, wanting to secure a job on his new project. The pair met up, but afterwards, he forced himself on her after making up an excuse to pull over. She managed to push him off, but as she made her escape, he told her: “You’ll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car.”

Ross told Fisher about what had happened, and the Star Wars legend wasted no time in sending a message to the producer. Ross said: “About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and said, ‘I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.'”

She continued: “I asked her what was inside, and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, if you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'”

Concluding her story of the producer, Ross explained that Fisher’s actions left a lasting impression and that her actions showed that she was a true friend, a rarity in Hollywood. She said: “It felt validating to know, OK, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend. That’s who Carrie Fisher was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face”.

