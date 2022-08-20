The hilarious place Kate Winslet keeps her Oscar









English actress Kate Winslet is a treasure in the film industry. Her appearances in independent films, specifically period dramas, exemplify headstrong and deeply written women. Winslet made her debut in the 1994 psychological drama Heavenly Creatures, which was followed by a performance in Ang Lee’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. Winslet received a warm welcome into the acting industry through these roles. However, it was her brilliant performance as Rose Dawson in James Cameron’s beloved Titanic that threw her into the world of global star power.

Following Titanic, Winslet was offered roles left, right, and centre. She went on to play Clementine in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which was a further turning point in her growing career. Winslet’s talent is established in the countless award nominations received for the majority of her roles, as she received five before her eventual win.

Winslet finally received the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2008 for her performance in Stephen Daldry’s The Reader. The film is a romantic drama based on the German novel of the same name, written by Bernhard Schlink. Winslet played Hannah Schmitz, a guard at a Nazi concentration camp who crosses paths with a young lawyer, once in a sexual relationship and again as a defendant.

Winslet’s acting style stems from dedicated preparation in order to provide the most authentic character performances. For this film, she spent time researching the Holocaust and the SS guards. As her character was illiterate, Winslet also spent time engaging with an organisation that teaches adults to read and write. This time and effort aided her role tremendously, assuring her win at the Academy awards.

An Oscar win is a treasured and beloved milestone in an actor’s career, something that is kept with immense care and gratitude. It’s normally displayed in the actor’s house where it can be admired by both them and guests, as a statement to represent the actor. Winslet’s maintenance of her trophy is rather different, as she instead offers to share it with her visitors so they can engage with the feeling. She revealed she actually keeps her Oscar in the bathroom. This is because she wants her guests to hold it for themselves and make acceptance speeches in the mirror without feeling self-conscious.

Winslet’s placement of her deserved award represents her down-to-earth and charismatic nature, something that makes her a beloved figure in modern film. It’s heartwarming to see that she wants to share her feelings of victory and immense praise with her loved ones.