The directors Kate Winslet regrets working with









Although some younger movie lovers among us may think that the classic romantic blockbuster Titanic is merely a piece of complete Hollywood fantasy, this hasn’t stopped the film from becoming a well-deserved classic, taking number three in the list of the highest grossing movies of all time. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet leading the epic drama and James Cameron conducting the production from behind the scenes, the film was truly always destined for greatness.

Telling the story of Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Winslet) who become two unlikely lovers onboard the fateful cruiseship whose crash became an indbelible event in 20th century history, Titanic proved to be a critical and commericial sensation, making over a billion at the box office whilst taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture at the same time. Despite being decades since its release, the film also remains a career highlight for both DiCaprio and Winslet.

Though DiCaprio has since hogged much of the limelight, Winslet’s performance proved to the industry that she was one of the finest performers of the 1990s, with the success of the movie taking her to several other high profile collaborations.

Two such filmmakers were Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, with Winslet taking to the former’s 2011 film Carnage before working with the latter six years later on Wonder Man.

Whilst these directors have been resonsible for a handful of cinematic gems, their careers have also been tarnished by wrongdoings in their private lives, with Allen accused of molesting his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow in 1992 and Polanski being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. At one point they were both considered two of the finest filmmakers of the 20th century, now, their careers largely lie in tatters.

Furious that she ever agreed to work with the directors, Winslet told Vanity Fair in 2020, “What the fuck was I doing [working with them]?”. Very much regreting the collaborations, she further added that it was “unbelievable” that both Polanski and Allen “were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were…It’s fucking disgraceful”.

Admitting that she made a mistake ever working for either men, she adds, “I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both…I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?”.

The conversation came about after a question about how the #MeToo movement had affected her roles as a performer, with the actor telling the publication that she is now more careful about the films she chooses to be in, taking more note of how her character could be interpreted. “I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women,” she further added, exlplaining, “We’re handing them a pretty fucked up world, so I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity”.