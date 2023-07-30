The guitarist Slash said “nobody can play like”









Despite what their detractors might have said, Guns N’ Roses’ headline slot at Glastonbury 2023 confirmed why guitarist Slash is hailed as one of the best in the business. Resoundingly demonstrating the broad scope of his talent, from the searing solos to the more restrained moments of melodic panache, very few can honestly doubt his skill levels.

As the Londoner’s oeuvre encompasses many different styles, it’s unsurprising that he cites a host of six-string heroes as influences. In his time, Slash has mentioned the emotive blues licks of B.B. King, the pulsating psychedelic wizardry of Jimi Hendrix, and the mystical approach of Rory Gallagher as three that had a significant impact on him when honing his style.

Another legend of the fretboard that Slash has noted as having a defining influence on his style is Pete Townshend of The Who. Breaking through with the London band in the 1960s, Townshend was one of the first rock guitarists to make playing truly blistering, with him toeing the line between natural technique and raw power as the band captured the zeitgeist with their songs about their generation’s place in society and substituting lies for facts.

When speaking to Esquire, Slash listed who he believes to be the 12 best guitarists ever, with him paying particular attention to the work of Pete Townshend. The Guns N’ Roses man explained that The Who’s creative director had a “big impact” on him from the start and that his guitar playing is so good that “nobody can play like Pete”.

Slash said: “He’s not even a lead guitar player, really. Or doesn’t consider himself as such. But he had a big impact on me from day one. When I was living in England as a kid, my dad’s favourite band out of all the British bands was the Who. And a lot of it had to do with Pete Townshend and the aggressive nature of his playing.”

He continued: “So I always identified with the Who and with that sound. And as I started to play guitar I really started to pay attention to how he played. He’s one of the best rhythm guitar players, along with Keith Richards. Just somebody who really has a fucking feel for playing around the beat and having great impact. Great dynamics, really soulful. Everybody’s tried to sound like Pete Townshend at some point or another and failed. Nobody can play like Pete.”

