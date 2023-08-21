The guitarist Brian May claimed “no one could match”









Queen’s Brian May is a connoisseur of his instrument and seemingly withholds an encyclopedic knowledge of everything worth comprehending about the guitar. Every now and again, an artist comes along with an inexplicable gift, a set of skills seemingly carved from the gods, which includes May’s late friend Eddie Van Halen, who he believed existed on another planet altogether.

The two men had the privilege of teaming up in 1983 when May took a break from Queen to work on his Star Fleet Project. At the time, his band were perhaps the biggest in the world, and the pressure of being in an act of such stature can take its toll on those involved. Therefore, this allowed May to step out of his comfort zone and collaborate with like-minded individuals, such as Van Halen.

Star Fleet Project was only recorded over a two-day period. Alongside Van Halen, May was joined by Alan Gratzer on drums, Phil Chen on bass, and Freddie Mandel on the keyboard. Following the death of Van Halen in 2020, the Queen guitarist vowed to himself to revisit the album and shine a light on the LP once more.

“He was the greatest. There was no one who could match him, no one who could come close. There will never be another one of him,” May said in an emotional statement following news of Van Halen’s passing due to throat cancer.

He continued: “A couple of days after I heard the news about Eddie, I went back to Star Fleet. I started revisiting all the feelings I had when we were in the studio doing that, and it sort of healed my soul a bit. I thought, ‘Yeah, this is what I should be doing at this time’.”

In the summer of 2023, May stayed true to the word and re-released the album. During an event at Abbey Road Studios attended by Far Out, the guitarist said of the record: “I was very nervous in a very nice kind of way. There’s a very fine line between nerves and excitement, so I think we were all [feeling] very high rates of natural excitement.”

Meanwhile, in a separate conversation with Guitar World, May reflected on the recording process when discussing his favourite guitarists, stating: “Same with Ed Van Halen. We worked together, and it was the most wonderful experience. My jaw dropped every time he touched the strings. It was just beautiful.”

In addition to collaborating, May also revealed his favourite memory of the late guitarist, which involved a hotel room and a bottle of Southern Comfort whisky. He recalled: “Anyway, he’s knocking it back. So I started knocking it back, and I completely lost it. The next thing I remember, I was on the floor in the bathroom, having fallen down and cracked my head on the wash basin. I don’t even remember going into the bathroom. It’s one of the few times in my life where I’ve gotten out of control.”

Listen below to the title track from the Star Fleet Project.