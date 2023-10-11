The Green Day song Billie Joe Armstrong will play “for the rest of his life”









For every songwriter, there comes a point where even the most significant hits start to sound the same. Even though it might be easy to deliver songs to the audience night after night, there comes a point where the initial spark that came from one of those first compositions doesn’t give the same impression after being played a thousand times. Billie Joe Armstrong may have a few songs he gets tired of in Green Day, but one song will stay with him for the rest of his days.

Granted, no one would blame Armstrong for gravitating towards certain songs throughout the band’s career. Since Green Day was formed when the frontman was barely out of his teens, songs like their namesake track were much more sophomoric than where they would go, comprised of recounting a day spent smoking pot.

Once the band started honing their craft on albums like Kerplunk!, they found a formula that worked once Tre Cool sat behind the drumkit. Going into recording their next album, Dookie, the band’s sonic value grew exponentially, creating songs that were equally indebted to the spirit of Sex Pistols and the catchiness of Cheap Trick.

After the grunge revolution, many music fans found Green Day as the sophomoric successor to acts like Nirvana. Rather than hear frontmen like Eddie Vedder and Kurt Cobain talk about their inner turmoil, it went down smoother to hear Armstrong’s odes to masturbation and being a teenage burnout on songs like ‘When I Come Around’ and ‘Longview’.

As fans moved further down the record, Armstrong had a few political statements to make on tracks like ‘She’. The progressive female character of the song is taken from a conversation Armstrong had with an old flame living in California, telling Rolling Stone, “She gave me an education that I think was very timely for me. She was telling me about the way women have been objectified for so many years, and I was just listening”.

Armstrong paints the female protagonist of this song as someone who will break down the toxic elements of gender barriers, featuring graphic imagery like “the brick of self-control” and feeling like “a social tool without a use”. Although he may not have known it at the time, Armstrong would go on to use the same female model once the band branched out into rock operas.

Throughout projects like American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown, characters like Whatsername and Gloria embody the model of the woman in ‘She’. Considering the riot-grrl movement was just a few years behind them, Green Day would also infuse bits and pieces of acts like Bikini Kill into the character’s personality, going on to write ‘Letterbomb’ from American Idiot with the same mindset.

While most of Dookie tends to feel like a time capsule from the early 1990s, ‘She’ was more of a preview of what Green Day would write about beyond their teenage dreams. Even with massive rock juggernauts under his belt, Armstrong would say how well he thinks ‘She’ still works today, saying, “I will play ‘She’ for the rest of my life. It has aged well with me”.