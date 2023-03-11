‘Longview’: the hit song Green Day wrote on acid









When Green Day released their blockbuster album Dookie, they were met with a lot of negativity from their fans. The punk attitude was about being as authentic as possible, and signing onto a major label and playing to millions worldwide wasn’t going to fit under the ‘legit punk’ description. Just because they had gotten some nicer guitars and a decent budget didn’t mean their songs had changed.

Most of Green Day’s material was about being young, bored, and unsure of where they belonged, and ‘Longview’ became their anthem. As opposed to songs about taking on the world or rising against authority, Billie Joe Armstrong wrote this song about being bored in the house with nothing to do and masturbating to pass the time. While Armstrong’s words might catch the listener’s ears, the meat behind the song has always been Mike Dirnt’s dancing bass line.

Although Dirnt is responsible for one of the best bass riffs of the 1990s, don’t ask him how he came up with it. The philosophy behind the lyrics wasn’t inaccurate to Green Day’s home life, and Armstrong mentioned first hearing the riff when Dirnt was home all day doing drugs. As Dirnt remembers, he came up with the waltzing bass riff while on his trip. He said (via Genius): “I think drinking and doing drugs are very important. When Billie gave me a shuffle beat for ‘Longview,’ I was flying on acid so hard. I was laying up against the wall with my bass lying on my lap. It just came to me”.

For most of the song, the guitar and bass switch roles, with the bass driving the song and Armstrong coming in with crashing power chords only when the chorus kicks in. As Armstrong said later, Dirnt’s bass line helped him out of a dry spell in writing, telling Vh1 (via Songfacts), “I was just in a creative rut. I was in-between houses sleeping on people’s couches. It’s a song about trying not to feel pathetic and lonely. I was coming from a lonely guy’s perspective: No girlfriend, no life, complete loser”.

The band kept the music video just as authentic to themselves, filming in their real-life punk squalor. As the song plays out, Armstrong goes from being restless on the couch to going haywire, tearing up his couch and rocking out in the practice space with the rest of the band.

Although the track is supposed to sound somewhat pathetic for the narrator, fans worldwide couldn’t get enough of what Green Day were tapping into. Since the grunge wave had come and gone, this was the kind of music that millions of kids could relate to, being totally bored and hanging out with friends to waste time. As opposed to Kurt Cobain singing about his inner pain, Green Day was a band relishing being a teenager.

For a song written while flying, ‘Longview’ is the perfect summation of being stoned, almost like the singer is channel-surfing before the song ends when he finds something good to watch on TV. Green Day would get way more complex from here, but for their big break into the mainstream, it was all about finding that motivation.