The Green Day album Billie Joe Armstrong called his “fat Elvis period”









Not every artist can keep the artistic fire burning forever. Regardless of the number of classics in the back catalogue, there are always those few albums that don’t cut it compared to the rest, either not hitting the mark with fans or coming from an uninspired period in the group’s development. Although Green Day may have been on an upward trajectory for most of the 1990s, Billie Joe Armstrong considered one era of the band to be a particular low.

Then again, Green Day were never ones to slow down throughout their prime. Since cutting their teeth as the classic power trio on their sophomore release, Kerplunk!, the band had honed their craft as one of the most melodic acts to come out of the Bay Area punk scene. Looking to take it one step further, the group signed with Reprise Records for their major label breakthrough, Dookie.

As fans flocked to the new sounds of pop-punk being born, though, Armstrong started to feel a strong pushback from the scene that helped birth them. Not wanting to cower to the people labelling them “sellouts”, the band got heavier on the album Insomniac, showcasing a more jaded outlook on the world and a fiercer delivery on tracks like ‘Brain Stew’.

While it may not have earned them their punk credibility back, Armstrong wasn’t willing to go along with the program for what punk was supposed to be. Going into the album Nimrod, the band decided to have as much fun as possible, experimenting with different sounds like the instrumental ‘Last Ride In’.

In one of their most daring experiments, 2000’s Warning marked the band at a career low point, with fans moving away from the album’s folk-tinged sound in favour of newer punk acts like Sum 41 and Blink-182. Although the album would hold up in retrospect, Armstrong didn’t necessarily look back on this period all that fondly.

By his admission, Armstrong was not taking care of himself, telling SPIN in 2004, “There was this fat Elvis period I went through, and there’s a skinnier version of a fat Elvis period that I’min right now. I kind of became everybody’s weird uncle. I was just drunk all the time and wearing a fucking leopard G-string. What’s not to love about that? So I cut back on drinking beer. I had no balance in my life–I had to start taking better care of myself”.

While the statement was meant as a putdown, Armstrong echoed the same sentiment John Lennon expressed in the 1960s. As The Beatles were finishing filming Help!, Lennon would refer to that time as his “fat Elvis period” because of how bad his state of mind had gotten.

Just like Lennon was on the precipice of something unprecedented with The Beatles, so too was Armstrong on the verge of a creative breakthrough. Looking to make a response to the ongoing war in Iraq, Armstrong’s willingness to lash out gave birth to American Idiot, a seamless rock opera that told the story of teenagers trying to make a name for themselves in modern-day America. The post-Warning years may have seemed bleak for Green Day, but American Idiot became the perfect example of the night being darkest just before the dawn.