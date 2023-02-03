The Great Escape 2023 line-up unveiled









The Great Escape has just announced further additions to its 2023 lineup. The Big Moon and Sad Night Dynamite have been confirmed alongside the likes of Willie J Healey, Billie Marten, Caity Baser, Yunè Pinku, English Teacher, Stone, Lime Garden, Enumclaw, Cathy Jain, SEB, Hannah Grae, Pozi, Deadletter and more.

Other acts set to appear at this year’s Great Escape festival include Shanghai Baby, Bellah, Blondshell, Ethan P. Flynn, Kai Bosch, Phoebe Go, Lambrini Girls, Been Stellar, Somadina, Mia Wray, Jessica Winter, Nell Mescal, Melin Melyn and more. That’s to say nothing of the two Spotlight shows from Maisie Peters and Mercury prize-winner Arlo Parks.

The Great Escape has built a reputation for showcasing the best in new music, all from its pop-up festival site on Brighton Beach. TGE also includes performances in over 30 walkable venues across the city. The festival is also attended by leading voices in the music industry and boasts conferences, panel discussions and keynote speeches.

This year’s keynote speakers include musician, broadcaster, Chair of BPI and Chair of Youth Music Yolanda Brown; the Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter, producer and PRS Members’ Council President Michelle Escoffery; and promoter and Afro Nation co-founder Smade.

Maisie Peters, one of this year’s Spotlight artists, will headline the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Friday, May 12th. The next day, Arlo Parks will take to the stage – though tickets for that performance are now sold out.

To access Spotlight shows, you can purchase a standalone gig ticket for guaranteed entry, or if you have purchased a three-day festival ticket, you can register for a chance to win a free ticket, which will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Featuring over 500 + artists, this year’s Great Escape Festival is set to celebrate some of the world’s most exciting upcoming artists. To be in with a chance of catching it all, head over to the TGE website to see its ticketing options.

See more 🌊 NEXT WAVE OF ARTISTS ANNOUNCED! 🌊



Announcing a HUGE list of new artists heading to #TGE23! Including @thebigmoon, @SadDynamite, @WJHealey and many more! 🔥



Head to our website to discover all the new additions!🎸 https://t.co/LQi2mInk7i



🎶- Chikken At The Mall by Deki Alem pic.twitter.com/YmNhsHSNNa — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) February 2, 2023