Grateful Dead to release limited edition live box set ‘Here Comes Sunshine’









American psychedelic rockers Grateful Dead are set to release Here Comes Sunshine, a CD box set containing unreleased concert recordings from the spring of 1973. The collection will include five unreleased recordings from legendary live performances: Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, IA; Campus Stadium, UCSB, Santa Barbara, CA; Kezar Stadium, San Francisco, CA; and Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Washington, D.C.

1973 was a pivotal year for Grateful Dead. The five performances featured in Here Comes Sunshine, for example, are felt by many to be some of the finest in the band’s career. During their back-to-back concerts at RFK Stadium, they co-headlined with The Allman Brothers and treated the audience to an encore with Dickey Betts and Butch Truck.

Here Comes Sunshine is slated for release on June 30th and is currently available for pre-order. There will be just 10,000 copies for sale. These can be purchased exclusively for $189.98. Listeners can also buy the complete audio recording as a digital download.

This limited edition box set features cover art designed by Grammy Award-winning art director Masaki Koike and will feature vibrant graphics and “unexpected treasures” such as liner notes by Canadian author Ray Robertson, The Owsley Stanley Foundation, and Grateful Dead’s Archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux.