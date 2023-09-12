The Graham Nash song Joni Mitchell described as “beautiful”









While Graham Nash and Joni Mitchell weren’t a romantic couple for an exceptionally prolonged period, it was a special chapter for both musicians. Although their love in the Laurel Canyon didn’t last forever, Nash successfully bottled up the feeling of their strong companionship in one song, which Mitchell called a “beautiful” reminder of their partnership.

The two singers first met after a concert by the Hollies in Ottawa, Canada, when Mitchell introduced herself to Nash following the end of the show in 1968. They later hung out together in her hotel room, with Mitchell showing off her songwriting prowess to the English singer-songwriter, who was blown away by her brilliance.

Discussing the “magical” evening, Nash later explained how “she picked up a guitar and played me 15 of the best songs I’d ever heard, and then we spent the night together. It was magical on so many different levels”.

Following his divorce from Rose Eccles, meeting Mitchell was a lifeline for Nash, and they quickly became infatuated with one another. They lived the Californian dream together for two years, and both still keep fond memories of that period. In 2022, Nash reflected to The Independent: “My relationship with Joni was a wonderful part of my life, it really was. Once you’re in love with Joni Mitchell, and you live with her for several years… She’s still in my heart, you know that.”

As the old adage goes, good things don’t last forever, which the couple discovered when their romance fizzled out in 1970, and their arguing became intolerable. After Mitchell packed her bags and informed Nash of her decision to leave via a telegram, he reflected on the happier days in their relationship on ‘Our House’.

The song, which appeared on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s iconic album Déjà Vu, captures an idyllic yet mundane moment between the pair in their Californian home. Rather than unleashing a scathing attack upon his ex, Nash instead decided to look back and celebrate more pleasant times.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2021 about her thoughts about ‘Our House’, Mitchell confessed her love for the track and explained why he was a partner unlike any other. “I thought it was beautiful. It captured that day. Our relationship was warm and cozy and loving,” she reflected.

Mitchell added: “Sometimes I get sensitive or worried, and it might bother the man I was with. But not Graham. He just said, ‘Come over here to the couch; you need a 15-minute cool-out.’ And then we would snuggle. It’s a beautiful memory.”

While they never got married or had children together, Mitchell and Nash have nothing but cherished memories of their relationship, which is eloquently exhibited in ‘Our House’. In another life, it may have turned out differently for the pair. However, their time as a couple did provide the world with beautiful songs and the duo remain close friends.