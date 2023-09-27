The Golden Globes expand categories to celebrate blockbuster movies and stand-up comedians









The Golden Globe Awards will add two new categories for their next ceremony, which takes place in January. The new awards will honour box office hits and stand-up comedians.

The ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement’ category will award blockbusters that deliver both huge box office success and artistic merit. Eight films will be considered for the award. The movies are required to achieve a box office total of $150million, with $100m being made at the US domestic box office. Streaming films will also be considered if their data from “trusted industry sources” is comparable, according to the Golden Globes via Variety.

Golden Globes president Helen Hoene shared their excitement surrounding the new category, stating, “We are proud to recognise the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional.”

The executive vice president of the Golden Globes, Tim Gray, also suggested that blockbusters “have typically not been recognised amongst industry awards, but they should be.”

The second category will award ‘Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television’ to excellent performances in comedy by individuals or as part of a group/ensemble. Traditional stand-up comedy performances over 30 minutes will be considered from shows across broadcast, streaming, and cable. Six nominees will be considered.

On the decision to honour comedy with this new category, Hoene stated: “The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we’re thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year”.

Last year’s award show saw Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans deservedly pick up awards. The upcoming Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7th, 2024. It will kick off the entertainment award season and marks the 81st edition of the ceremony.

