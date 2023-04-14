The Goa Express share soaring new single ‘Good Luck Charm’









The Goa Express - 'Good Luck Charm' 4

Burnley-born alt-rock group The Goa Express have blessed us with their shiny new single ‘Good Luck Charm’. The new track, arriving via Communion Records, is the latest in a run of exciting singles to have arrived over the past couple of years. It is hoped that The Goa Express’ debut album will poke its head over the horizon in the not-too-distant future.

‘Good Luck Charm’ arrives with the band’s energetic punk-derived sound, authenticated by their upbringing in England’s industrial north. From their hometown in rural Yorkshire, this five-piece bonded over a shared passion for music and frequented gigs at The Golden Lion in Todmorden.

The new single takes inspiration from the noise-rock and Britpop eras with dense, thrashing guitars and a violent rhythm section. Meanwhile, frontman James Douglas Clarke offers anthemic vocals that soar with both nostalgia and present anxiety. In the chorus, he sings: “You need a holiday/When you think you’re losing your way,”

The words, “There are birds in the sky/and the horizon is open wide,” appear in the equally chaotic verse, offering hope and eliciting a feeling many of us had as the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted a couple of years ago.

“Sometimes, you end up feeling down on your luck, and then all a sudden, you make the call to get the hell out of somewhere,” The Goa Express said of the track in a press statement. “And, out of nowhere, you meet someone, and you end up getting lucky again.”

Alongside the arrival of their last single, ‘Portrait’, The Goa Express announced a short Spring tour, stopping off in Manchester, London, Barcelona, Port Talbot and Liverpool. Towards the end of 2022, the band also made an appearance in the Netflix film Bank Of Dave.

The Goa Express’ live dates:

April 28th – Sound City Festival – Liverpool

May 5th – The Golden Lion – Todmorden

May 12th – The Great Escape – Brighton

May 20th – Get Together – Sheffield

May 26th – Yes Pink Room – Manchester

May 27th – Neighbourhood Weekender – Warrington

May 28th – In It Together Festival – Port Talbot

May 29th – Primavera Sound ‘In The City’ – Barcelona

May 31st – The Lower Third – London