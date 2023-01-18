The Goa Express share new single, 'Portrait'









The Goa Express - 'Portrait' 4

The Goa Express have started 2023 on the front foot with their explosive new single, ‘Portrait’.

The frantic effort only has a running time of two minutes, and every second of the song is crammed full of youthful energy. The track also signifies The Goa Express’ first single since signing with Communion Records, the label that is also home to artists including Wunderhorse, Lucy Rose, and Bear’s Den. ‘Portrait’ was recorded in the Welsh village of Raglan, with Ocean Colour Scene’s Damon Minchella teaming up with Tom Manning on production duties.

On the song, vocalist James Douglas Clarke mournfully sings: “You make me feel good you make me feel so bad, The best thing I never had, Grand canyon open wide, And dry my baby’s eyes, Wild river and blue lagoon, Tell her I’ll be home soon, The best thing I never had.”

Speaking about the single in a press release, Clarke said: “Portrait has been a band favourite for a while. It always seems to go down well live, and it felt ready for the radio at the time we signed our record deal. I guess it’s about the ups and downs of sharing the same space with somebody significant and how things seem to jump around, twisting and turning in every direction.”

Meanwhile, The Goa Express were recently named by Far Out as one of the ’10 new artists to be excited about in 2023′ alongside artists including Nia Archives, Royal Otis, and The Royston Club. If the strength ‘Portrait’ is anything to go by, then the prediction for the group to have a year to remember looks accurate.

“Since sharing their debut single in 2019, The Goa Express have been building towards the release of their debut album,” the explanation for Goa Express’ inclusion reads. “Last year was relatively quiet for the Calder Valley natives, only releasing the Britpop-tinged single, ‘Everybody In The UK’. However, they look set to make up for it in 2023.

“While no album news has been announced, the band did recently sign to Communion, which provides hope. They are already harnessing a stellar reputation as a live act, and if the northerners keep progressing on this same trajectory, they’ll be playing to thousands at headline shows in no time.”

Watch the video for ‘Portrait’ below.