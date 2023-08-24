The movie that was a “gigantic turning point” for Paul Thomas Anderson









Among Hollywood’s cinematic trailblazers, Paul Thomas Anderson stands tall, celebrated for his unique vision and singular storytelling style. Like all artists, Anderson has had his moments of epiphany – influences that have significantly impacted his perspective on art and filmmaking. It might surprise many, but for Anderson, that monumental inspiration was derived from a 1986 action comedy.

The film in question? Something Wild by the inimitable director Jonathan Demme, a dynamic tapestry of comic performances by Melanie Griffith as Lulu, Jeff Daniels as Charles, and Ray Liotta as Ray. For Anderson, this wasn’t just another movie in the annals of cinema history; it represented a transformative approach to storytelling. He found the film’s audacious techniques, such as characters breaking the fourth wall and overlapping multiple songs, genuinely groundbreaking. In his words, it showcased “how loose you could be with the rulebook”.

When the carefree Lulu convinces a stiff banker, Charles, to accompany her to her high-school reunion and pretend to be her husband, Charles is whipped up into a whirlwind caper and given the time of his life. However, it all comes crashing down when Lulu’s ex-husband Ray shows up and isn’t very happy about Lulu’s new arrangement. Although Something Wild didn’t collect anything in the way of glitzy awards, it was immediately critically acclaimed by critics and remains one of Demme’s finest – and wackiest – works.

An interview with Rolling Stone revealed Anderson’s high praise for the movie. Speaking fondly of Demme’s work, he remarked: “He was the first filmmaker who made me feel it was within reach. What I mean by that is: He didn’t over-shazam it, but he put some spit on it too. So it’s cinematic, but it’s grounded as well.”

Further illustrating his admiration, Anderson touched upon Demme’s exceptional talent for making every frame come alive. “Everybody had a story in the frame. There was no bullshit background; no one was an accident,” Anderson noted, pinpointing the importance of purpose in every scene and for every character.

Anderson has been vocal about his love for Demme many times in the past, but it was here that he really underscored the legendary director’s profound impact on his own career. Something Wild came out several years before Anderson made Cigarettes and Coffee, his Sundance-winning short film that would set him off on the feature film trajectory. Demme’s film marked “a gigantic turning point for me when I saw it”.

When directors like Anderson became cinematic legends in their own right, it’s easy to forget that they, too, were once dewey-eyed aspiring directors. Anecdotes like these help humanise them and give faith to the newest generation of up-and-coming filmmaking talent. Whether you’re a devoted fan of Anderson or not, any cinephile should probably check out Something Wild – a film that, for titans like Anderson, remains nothing short of “fucking amazing”.