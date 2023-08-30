The surprising gang life of Michael Caine









Sir Michael Caine, an icon of British cinema, has a filmography stretching from the swing 1960s to the modern day. Best known for roles in classics like The Italian Job and Zulu, Caine has portrayed characters with varying shades of morality and complexity. What many don’t know, however, is that his real-life experiences may have shaped his capacity for such roles – navigating the rough streets of London in one of its most dangerous gangs.

Born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite in 1933 in Rotherhithe, London, Michael Caine’s early life was marked by hardships. Evacuated to Norfolk during World War II at just six years old, he and another boy were mistreated by the woman who took them in. Locked up for entire weekends, Caine recalls the fright and loss of a sense of time. The experience was so traumatising that when his mother found out, she nearly went to prison for beating the woman who had mistreated her son.

Post-war life wasn’t any easier. The family lived in subpar ‘temporary’ housing for 18 years, during which time Caine joined the most powerful gang in London. Explaining his rationale, he told the Daily Mail: “As a teenager in south London, you couldn’t walk down the street on your own or you’d be attacked by men in razor gangs. You had to be in a gang to survive.” Men in these gangs would sew razors into their trilby hats, creating hidden weapons that could quickly slash an unsuspecting victim. “Nothing really bad happened to me,” Caine recalls, “Because I joined the most powerful gang. No one dared to attack us.”

Smart thinking, Caine. His survivalist spirit also saw him through the Korean War, where he served in a life-or-death situation surrounded by enemy lines. A daring charge into what seemed like certain death saved him and his fellow soldiers, but it taught him that he was not a coward – a self-realisation that he says gave him peace for the rest of his life. So, how did these experiences shape his film career?

Think about movies like Get Carter, a violent crime drama where Caine masterfully plays a gangster with brutality and vulnerability. Or even his role as Alfred in The Dark Knight trilogy, where he serves as the moral compass that reveals layers of toughness and vulnerability. His life experiences, from surviving London’s dangerous streets to facing mortality in the Korean War, offer an extra depth of context to these roles.

Moreover, his story adds another layer of authenticity to the gritty characters he often portrays on screen. In a world where actors often dive deep into roles through method acting or extensive research, Caine doesn’t need to – his performances in these sorts of films carry the weight of someone who has truly “lived” them.

Caine’s journey from the rough streets of London to the glittering lights of Hollywood is as multifaceted as the characters he has portrayed. But his formative years embroiled in gang life offer an unexpected yet crucial understanding of the depth he brings to his roles, making him not just a great actor but quite possibly one of the most interesting British men still standing.