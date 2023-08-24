The Fleetwood Mac song Mick Fleetwood didn’t know was about him









While recording Rumours, Fleetwood Mac faced insurmountable problems that would have caused any other band to reach the point of destruction. However, other groups don’t have Mick Fleetwood to act as a peacemaker and stop the turmoil from reaching breaking point.

At the time of the recording, Fleetwood attempted to get his marriage back on track with Jennie Boyd after they divorced in 1976 following her extra-marital affair with former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Bob Weston. The couple remarried and, for the sake of their children, attempted to work past the mistakes they’d both made during their first stint together.

While they were making Rumours, Fleetwood was yet to begin his affair with bandmate Stevie Nicks. However, her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham had crumbled. Additionally, the marriage between John and Christine McVie obliterated into flames.

As Fleetwood was the only member of the group who wasn’t part of these two doomed relationships, his job was impossibly difficult to keep the band alive. Looking back on his role with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the drummer later said: “I didn’t really know what it was I was really contributing … I do know now.”

Christine McVie, who was incredibly close with Fleetwood, was incredibly thankful for his understated role behind the scenes and wrote ‘Oh Daddy’ as a thank you. However, at the time, he was unaware it was about him despite the title alluding to his fatherly position in the band and him being the only parent in Fleetwood Mac.

In ‘Oh Daddy’, she graciously sings: “Oh Daddy, You soothe me with your smile, You’re letting me know, You’re the best thing in my life.”

After naming the track as one of his favourite songs by Fleetwood Mac, the drummer explained to Music Radar: “I’m a sucker for this one because it really is a structured song, which is so appealing to me as a player. Basically, it’s me playing a slow blues with Christine.”

“Sentimentally, I say this, because I didn’t know it at the time, but I found out not too long afterwards that the song was actually written about me,” Fleetwood continued. “At that point, I was the only daddy in the ranks of Fleetwood Mac. Christine is a sister of mine and truly a great musician – and a blues player”.

He concluded: “This is me in a very comfortable place playing, in essence, what I would deliver in a slow blues to her song.”

Following the death of McVie, Fleetwood spoke further about their sibling-like relationship and his deep appreciation of her as a person. “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken flight,” he posted on social media. “And left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that “song bird”… reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

He concluded: “Part of my heart has flown away today… I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie… Memories abound… They fly to me. Mick Fleetwood”.

Listen to ‘Oh Daddy’ below.