‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti to helm new Batman film









It has been only a couple of days since the long-awaited DC film The Flash was released in theatres, and already it’s been confirmed that director Andy Muschietti will be trying his hand at the superhero franchise once more – this time with a new Batman film.

The director, who crossed over from independent horror to mainstream studio films with IT in 2017, has clearly continued to impress the powers that be, as he’s been handed the reigns to yet another profitable brand. The new Batman film would come in the wake of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director James Gunn’s takeover of Warner Bros’ DCEU, which sees him as creative co-head along with Peter Safran.

On their decision to keep Muschietti and his sister/producing partner Barbara Muschietti in the DC family, Gunn and Safran released an official statement. “We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios,” the two said. “And knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan.”

According to Variety, the film will be named The Brave and the Bold and will be based on the comics by writer Grant Morrison, which follows Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian taking the ‘Robin’ mantle as part of a wider “Bat family”.

Whilst ‘Robin’ was vaguely hinted at with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character in Christopher Nolan’s third instalment of his Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, Muschietti’s new film would mark the first on-screen appearance of an official Robin since the 1997 film with George Clooney, Batman and Robin.

Continuing with their praise for Muschietti’s handling of The Flash, Gunn and Safran continued: “It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice.”

The DC heads further added: “Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”