The five best use of Neil Young songs in movies









While you may not be able to find him on Spotify, Neil Young‘s resonant chords have found a more illustrious home in the heart of cinema. The Canadian singer-songwriter’s distinctive yearning sounds have become an integral part of cinematic scores, with his soul-stirring melodies often serving as the poignant scores for various films, providing an emotional depth that resonates long after the credits roll.

Young’s contributions to art extend far, far beyond his own discography. Whether it’s the poignant reflection on ageing in ‘Old Man’ or the powerful critique of racism in ‘Southern Man’, Young’s music has consistently interrogated contemporary issues and asked complex, existential questions – it is, therefore, the perfect accompaniment to some seriously great cinema.

Ranging from the mining of nostalgia in ‘Journey Through the Past’ to a genius use of ‘Harvest Moon’, the haunting quality of Young’s melodies, coupled with the distinct rawness of his voice and honesty of his lyrics, has allowed his music to transcend time and genres, making it an invaluable and utterly compelling asset for filmmakers seeking to add emotional depth to their stories.

From reflecting the era’s socio-political climate to illustrating characters’ emotional journey, the tunes of Young have enhanced the cinematic landscape in profound ways. His deep lyricism and evocative melodies will continue reverberating through cinema, providing soundtracks for narratives that demand a depth of emotion that only a musician like Young can provide. When Young’s archival concert film, Harvest Time, was released in 2022, the feedback loop of music to film and film to music had come full circle. But, for the fans of both Young and outright narrative fiction, let’s take a look at…

The best use of Neil Young songs in movies

5. ‘Harvest Moon’ – Eat, Pray, Love (Ryan Murphy, 2010)

In the globe-trotting journey of self-discovery that is Eat, Pray, Love, ‘Harvest Moon’ serves as an emotional compass. As Elizabeth, played by Julia Roberts, navigates the crossroads of her life in pursuit of happiness and fulfilment, Young’s tender melody forms the soundtrack to her spiritual quest.

Embody a yearning for simplicity, authenticity, and peace, the song lights up Elizabeth’s path as she wanders through different continents and stages of life. Like a harvest moon, it illuminates her quest: seeking love, not just as an emotion but as a force of nature that brings us closer to our true selves.

4. ‘Old Man’ – The Expendables 3 (Patrick Hughes, 2014)

It’s perhaps not the most likely place to hear Young pop up, but in the action-packed spectacle The Expendables 3, the classic song ‘Old Man’ is used for a great singalong moment and as an apt commentary on the film’s underlying theme. As Sylvester Stallone and his team of seasoned action heroes fight to hold on to their status, the lyrics of ‘Old Man’ echo the sentiments of a generation not yet ready to pass the torch.

As the characters face the reality of their advancing age and the onslaught of younger contenders, Young’s poignant song mirrors their internal conflicts. Hats off to director Patrick Hughes because I would have never thought the third instalment in an action franchise could move me like this scene does.

3. ‘Harvest Moon’ – A Quiet Place – Part II (John Krasinski, 2020)

In John Krasinski’s post-apocalyptic thriller, the subtle strains of Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Moon’ add a hauntingly beautiful layer to an intimate scene. Amid the deafening silence necessary for survival in a world populated by sound-sensitive predators, two characters find solace in the shared privacy of a pair of headphones.

As they sway gently to the soothing rhythm of Young, the audience is given a rare moment of warmth and connection in an otherwise brutal reality. The song’s lyrical themes of enduring love and reminiscence mirror the characters’ longing for a past world of peace and normality, making this quiet, stolen moment one of the most poignant in the film.

2. ‘Philadelphia’ – Philadelphia (Jonathan Demme, 1993)

With Neil Young’s ‘Philadelphia’ closing the movie of the same name, viewers were left with a heartrending impact that effectively wrapped up the film’s story dealing with the complex and sensitive issues of AIDS and homophobia. The gentle and poignant melody graced the final scene where Tom Hanks, who plays the character of Andrew Beckett – a successful lawyer fired from his firm due to his AIDS condition – is seen in home movies shot during his childhood.

Young’s lyrics, filled with emotion and a sense of tragic inevitability, seamlessly merge with the visuals on screen, providing one of cinema’s most heart-wrenching final moments. Even better, the song was recorded by Young specifically for Demme’s movie, making it the only instance of ‘Philadelphia’ ever.

1. ‘Journey Through The Past’ – Inherent Vice (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2014)

Amidst the haze of the 1970s Los Angeles drug hippie scene, Young’s ‘Journey Through The Past’ scores a sweetly tongue-in-cheek flashback sequence that sees Doc Sportello, the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice adaptation, as he and his then-girlfriend desperately search for marijuana during a ‘dope drought’.

As the camera tracks along both sun-kissed streets and rain-soaked alleyways, Young’s lilting ode to nostalgia provides the perfect score to Doc and Shasta’s adventures, capturing that distinct and powerful feeling of memories that can evoke joy and great, terrific sadness.