Neil Young announces cinematic release of 'Neil Young: Harvest Time'









Harvest is the album that Neil Young calls his finest work. That is no small thing. Now, to celebrate it turning 50, it has its own movie on the way. Neil Young: Harvest Time will be hitting cinemas this December.

The docu-film is described as “a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation.” It takes you on a journey from his iconic Broken Arrow Ranch to a performance with the London Symphony Orchestra.

As Young said of the project: “This is a big album for me. 50 years ago. I was 24, maybe 23 and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long.”

Adding: “I had a great time and now when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there. I hope you enjoy this story, which is ‘Harvest Time,’ and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies.”

The film is set to hit cinemas on December 1st, with further encore screenings running on the 4th. With unique, previously unseen footage, it is certainly a big-screen proposition that’ll titillate many Young fans.

Tickets are set to go on sale on November 10th. You purchase them and find out further info by clicking here.

