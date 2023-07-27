Who was the first woman to win a Grammy?









Ella Fitzgerald, the legendary jazz singer known for her unparalleled vocal prowess and stylish scatting, graced the inaugural Grammy Awards in 1958 and made history by claiming not one but two of the coveted golden phonographs. One was awarded for her iconic album Ella Fitzgerald Sings The Duke Ellington Songbook, and the other for her equally remarkable Ella Fitzgerald Sings The Irving Berlin Songbook.

The entire event was vastly different from the Grammys that we recognise today. Originally called the ‘Grammy Awards for Recordings’, this one was a relatively small, private, invite-only affair with a strict dress code and attended by industry professionals, artists, and members of the recording academy.

Despite being its inaugural ceremony, the event was hailed as a huge success, according to the Grammys’ official website. Even Billboard (then known as The Billboard) drew comparisons to the venerable Oscars and Emmys, describing the Grammy debut as a precise and flawlessly orchestrated event, setting it apart from similar ceremonies organised by the older entertainment academies.

During that evening, a modest 28 categories were presented, a mere fraction of the 91 categories featured in today’s Grammy Awards. As expected, Frank Sinatra led the pack with a remarkable six nominations but only won in one category for ‘Best Album Cover’.

The shining beacon of a star, Fitzgerald, bagged herself two awards that night and made history as the first woman – and the first African American woman – to win a Grammy and multiple awards. That year, the industry seemed to be taking a turn for the better, with Count Basie also becoming the first Black man to win a Grammy and also taking home two awards.

Over the course of her career, Fitzgerald sold more than 40 million albums, won 13 Grammys, and received numerous accolades and awards. The inaugural Grammy Awards wasn’t the first time that she made history – the First Lady also became the first woman to achieve the Grammy’s lifetime achievement award in 1967.

Other major awards she received during her career include the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Medal of Honor Award, the National Medal of Art, first Society of Singers Lifetime Achievement Award (named “Ella” in her honour), to name a few. In 1977, she won a Grammy for ‘Best Jazz Vocal Performance’ for her album Fitzgerald and Pass… Again in collaboration with jazz guitarist Joe Pass, marking her 13th and final Grammy Award, capping off an extraordinary career filled with accolades and recognition.

Awards aside, Fitzgerald made significant contributions and broke barriers for both black people and women during her career in the music industry. Fitzgerald was one of the first black artists to achieve widespread success and recognition in the predominantly white-dominated music industry, particularly during the early and mid-20th century when racial segregation and discrimination were prevalent.

Her determination, talent, and trailblazing spirit paved the way for future female artists and musicians, proving that women could lead successful careers in music and be respected for their artistry and skill. Fitzgerald always remained dignified in the face of racism, citing music as an important factor in bringing people together and tackling discrimination.

Speaking in the interview about the discrimination she faced while performing, Fitzgerald said, “Maybe I’m stepping out [of line], but I have to say it because it’s in my heart. It makes you feel so bad to think we can’t go down through certain parts of the South and give a concert like we do overseas and have everybody just come to hear the music and enjoy the music because of the prejudiced thing that’s going on.”

She continued: “I used to always clam up because you (hear people) say, ‘Oh, gee, show people should stay out of politics.’ But we have travelled so much and been embarrassed so much. (Fans) can’t understand why you don’t play in Alabama, or (ask), ‘Why can’t you have a concert? Music is music.”