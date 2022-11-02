The first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived









The first instalment remains one of the highest-grossing and most divisive films of all time. Now, James Cameron has returned to the world of our blue friends with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Once more, 3D technology comes to the fore in a film that sees an explosion of colour, creatures, and bold emotions swirl around in the most cinematic fashion this coming Christmas.

The synopsis reads as follows: “Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

Starring Zoe Saldana, Jamie Flatters, Michelle Yeoh, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthing and Bailey Bass among others, the film pairs an all-star cast with an army of blue characters battling towards a utopian environmental subtext.

Speaking about the project, Cameron stated: “I think we met for seven months and we whiteboarded out every scene in every film together, and I didn’t assign each writer which film they were going to work on until the last day.

Continuing: “I knew if I assigned them their scripts ahead of time, they’d tune out every time we were talking about the other movie.”

You can check out the trailer below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

On December 16, return to Pandora.



Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. pic.twitter.com/UtxAbycCIc — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 2, 2022