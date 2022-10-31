'Avatar: The Way of Water' will have a runtime of more than three hours









James Cameron has been hyping up his sequel to Avatar for a long time now. While most details about the upcoming project have remained ambiguous, the latest reports have revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water’s runtime will exceed three hours.

In previous interviews, Cameron has often complained about the viewing habits of modern audiences. The filmmaker claimed that younger generations of film fans have no problems with binging an entire TV show in one sitting, but longer films come across as intimidating to them.

Cameron said: “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It’s okay to get up and go pee.”

When asked about the future of the franchise, Cameron has also claimed that he wants the series to contain five films in order to tell the whole story. However, the director has also claimed that he may not direct the new ‘Avatar’ films in the future.

Cameron explained: “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting… I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

