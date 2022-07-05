James Cameron reveals he may not direct the new 'Avatar' films









After more than a decade of anticipation, James Cameron is finally ready to release the sequel to his 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. Although the film hasn’t come out yet, a lot of people are already excited about the new project which will expand on the unique universe of the original through some pioneering techniques.

Scheduled for a release soon, Avatar: The Way of Water took so long because new technology had to be developed in order to fulfil Cameron’s ambitious artistic vision. While Cameron is known as a director of grand spectacles, he also takes pride in his ability to improve the available cinematic technology to further film art.

The director recently announced that he is going to take a step back from his creation after the release of this sequel which means he might not helm the projects that are going to follow soon. He said: “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are super exciting.”

Although he doesn’t know how many more films he is going to direct, he is sure about passing the baton to someone else: “I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not, I don’t know.”

Talking about future projects, he added: “I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It’s a motherfucker. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”

