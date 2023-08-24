What was the first movie ever shown in a cinema?









With its rich tapestry of history, cinema has transfixed audiences for over a century. From the awe of the silent era to the glamour of Hollywood‘s Golden Age and the innovative brilliance of modern filmmaking, the journey has been nothing short of magical. And, while several recent years saw cinemas struggling, we ultimately love the experience of being in a dark theatre, a movie washing over our eyes and ears. But where did this mesmerising ride begin?

In the late 19th century, several inventors and visionaries experimented with the idea of motion pictures, each trying to captivate real-life moments and relay them on a screen. The names Thomas Edison and Eadweard Muybridge come to mind – however, it was a pair of French siblings who would earn their place in history by transforming these experiments into a commercial venture.

Enter the Lumière brothers, Louis and Auguste. Innovators in their own right, their pioneering steps in filmmaking would set the stage for a revolution. Often hailed as the ‘founding fathers of modern film’, their monumental achievements are countless. Still, a particular highlight lies in their first commercial exhibition of a projected motion picture to a paying public.

In other words, it was the first proper showing of movies at the theatre. This momentous event occurred in 1895 within the luxurious confines of the Salon Indien at the Grand Cafe on Paris’ Boulevard des Capucines. For most attendees, it would have been a genuinely spellbinding experience – their first brush with the magic of cinema.

The Salon Indien screenings

As it turns out, the debut wasn’t merely a single film. It was an elaborate 20-minute programme showcasing ten short films, playing continuously with twenty showings daily. Each film, in its own unique way, captured slices of everyday life. From Workers Leaving the Lumière Factory, which showed exactly what it said on the tin, to The Baby’s Dinner, a charming vignette of parents feeding their child, these early works were a testament to the Lumière brothers’ vision: to document reality, untouched and unfiltered.

Yet, the Lumière brothers’ contribution wasn’t just about screening films. Their invention, the Cinematograph, was a game-changer. Unlike other devices of that era, the Cinematograph was a marvel that could record, develop, and project film. Its portability and efficiency allowed filmmakers to venture outside studios, capturing the world in its multifaceted glory.

The Salon Indien screening might appear modest compared to today’s cinematic extravaganzas. However, its cultural and historical significance is immeasurable. As we sit in plush theatre seats or snuggle on our couches streaming the latest blockbuster, it’s crucial that we take a moment to remember that first flickering light and the two brothers who started it all.