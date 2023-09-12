The first ever movie to be shot digitally









For over a century, cinema history has been marked by significant leaps in the technology used to capture moving images. In the late 19th century, when cinema was in its infancy, inventors like Thomas Edison and the Lumière brothers developed the first motion picture cameras, using celluloid film to capture and project images.

These early films were simple, brief, and lacked the narrative depth we associate with cinema today, but they laid the foundation for a medium that would soon captivate the world. As time progressed, the 20th century saw cameras become more sophisticated, with innovations like colour film, sound, and wide-angle formats. However, the heart of the process remained largely unchanged: light passing through a lens, exposing a film strip that was later developed and projected.

Not to downplay this alchemic process: capturing motion pictures on celluloid remains one of the most innovative and symbolic advancements in technology mankind has ever achieved. As you’ll famously hear director Christopher Nolan say when praising Lawrence of Arabia, the amount of raw information that can be contained in large-format, 70mm film is significantly more than the highest definition digital footage. In layman’s terms, technology created in the 19th century has more resolution than 21st-century 4K Ultra HD.

However, the dawn of digital photography in the latter part of the 20th century promised a radical departure from this traditional method. Instead of using celluloid to capture images, digital cameras used electronic sensors, transforming light into electronic data which could be stored, manipulated, and reproduced without the chemical processes of film.

This wasn’t merely a technical shift; it was a paradigm change. Digital photography allowed for instantaneous review, greater flexibility in post-production, and eliminating costs associated with film stock and development. Moreover, it opened doors to filmmakers who could not previously afford the expensive celluloid process, effectively democratising the art of cinema.

With this backdrop, the release of Windhorse in 1998 stands as a watershed moment in the world of cinema. Directed by Paul Wagner and shot in the majestic locales of Tibet and Nepal, the film stands out not just for its compelling story and locations but as a testament to the potential of digital filmmaking. Using pioneering digital cameras, the Windhorse team captured their story in a manner that would have been considerably more challenging with traditional film, especially in such remote regions. Windhorse‘s use of digital technology did more than streamline its production; it showcased to the industry the future of cinema. It was a bold proclamation of what was possible, capturing the spirit of innovation that had always driven filmmaking.

Its recognition, including accolades like Best U.S. Independent Film at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and a notable premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, was a sign of things to come. The industry began a shift, with digital gradually becoming the norm. Today, while celluloid still finds its place in the heart of many purists, the influence of Windhorse and the digital revolution it heralded cannot be understated.