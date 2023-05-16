The final Gordon Lightfoot album will arrive in July









The final album by Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot, who passed away aged 84 on May 1st, will arrive on July 14th.

At Royal Albert Hall is a live double album, described as his final effort, which was recorded during his seventh appearance at the London venue in 2016. The setlist includes some of his biggest hits, including ‘If You Could Read My Mind’, ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’, and ‘Early Morning Rain’.

Elsewhere, songs that have never been featured on past live albums, such as ‘Don Quixote’ and ‘Beautiful’ will also be included. The band for the performance comprised Carter Lancaster on guitar, Rick Haynes on bass, Mike Hefferman on Keys and Barry Keane on drums.

At Royal Albert Hall is described by the label as “an unembellished live mix of that nights’ performance, without edits, overdubs, remixing or re-sequencing. It captures every song performed in the order they were played, right down to the encore”.

Earlier this month, after Lightfoot passed away, Neil Young paid tribute to him on his website. He wrote: “I just spoke to Gordon a few weeks back, and he sounded happy, although he had cancelled some shows and was reorganizing his touring. I was saddened when I learned today of his passing.”

Adding: “Gordon was a great Canadian artist. A songwriter without parallel, his melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened to his music, as they will continue to be through the ages. There is a unique and wonderful feeling to Gordon’s music. Lightfoot is a Canadian legend. His song just came up today by itself on the Hearse Schedule. PEACE Gordon. Love Neil.”