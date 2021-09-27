The film that made Quentin Tarantino say David Lynch had his “head up his ass”







Throughout his illustrious career, Quentin Tarantino has always acknowledged his influences by periodically shining a spotlight on his contemporaries as well as the legends he looks up to. Among the latter, a regular entry on Tarantino’s list has been the director of cult classics such as Eraserhead and Blue Velvet – David Lynch – before the release of a particular film which changed everything.

“David Lynch had disappeared so far up his own ass that I have no desire to see another David Lynch movie until I hear something different,” Tarantino famously commented, in a scathing diatribe against Lynch’s latest project at the time. That project was none other than his 1992 surreal film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

Although it certainly isn’t one of his better films, Fire Walk With Me is an important addition to the legacy of Lynch’s seminal show Twin Peaks, which changed television forever. More of a psychedelic experience than a logical continuation of the show’s narrative, Fire Walk With Me maintains the momentum of Twin Peaks’ surreal explorations.

When asked about Fire Walk With Me, Lynch insisted that it was a welcome direction for his career: “I love the film. With Dune, I sold out on that early on, because I didn’t have final cut, and it was a commercial failure, so I died two times with that. With Fire Walk With Me, it didn’t go over well at the time, but I loved it so I only died once, for the commercial failure and the reviews and things.”

“Over time, it’s changed,” Lynch added. “So now, people have revisited that film, and they feel differently about it. When a thing comes out, the feeling in the world—you could call it the collective consciousness—is a certain way, and so it dictates how the thing’s going to go. Then the collective consciousness changes and people come around.”

Fans of the show were especially excited when Lynch came back to the extensive legacy of Twin Peaks with the third season in 2017 called Twin Peaks: The Return. Championed as a true successor to the strikingly original vision of the first two seasons, The Return was hailed by audiences and critics alike as one of the best shows of the decade.

“Feature films have fallen on hard times these days,” Lynch said. “And it’s sad, but it’s the reality. I always say now, cable television is the new arthouse. People have freedom and can make a continuing story. It’s pretty beautiful, but it’s not the big screen, so there’s a little bit of sorrow in the picture and a little bit of sorrow in the sound.”

Although it was rumoured that David Lynch was coming back with the fourth season of Twin Peaks, he is currently working on a brand new Netflix series titled Wisteria or Unrecorded Night.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Comments