The film that “catalysed” Eddie Redmayne into acting 









Eddie Redmayne, the award-winning actor celebrated for his performances in The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is among the more youthful British actors to achieve household name status. However, long before he rose to this acclaim, a young Redmayne found his inspiration in an iconic film that etched an indelible impression on him and, in his own words, “catalysed” him into being an actor.

The film that ignited Redmayne’s passion? Cabaret. Directed by Bob Fosse and released in 1972, Cabaret profoundly influenced Redmayne at a young age, and we have Fosse’s film to thank for getting to see the Danish Woman actor on our screens regularly. This 1970s classic focuses on the cabaret and burlesque scenes in Berlin during the early 1930s, set against the dark shadow of the Nazi regime.

The film’s opening sequence, featuring Joel Grey’s Master of Ceremonies performing the famous ‘Willkommen’ number, was particularly galvanising for young Redmayne, and the mood of the movie, with its pervading sense of flamboyance and its exquisite choreography, all left an indelible mark on the impressionable actor-to-be.

In Cabaret, the Master of Ceremonies is a pivotal character who sets the tone for the film’s narrative with his electrifying opening performance. Grey’s depiction of the character is famously laced with both charm and subtle menace, and further portrayals by other actors of the character have ranged from the slightly shifty to the outright grotesque and terrifying. With his ventriloquist dummy make-up, batting eyelashes and croaking singing voice, Grey stirred Redmayne’s imagination and kickstarted his ambition to pursue a life on the stage and screen.

From this moment on, Redmayne embarked on a hugely fruitful acting journey and honed his craft over many years. He worked through an impressive range of characters and genres, invariably bringing a palpable sense of commitment and integrity to his performances, which eventually culminated in him receiving a ‘Best Actor’ Academy Award for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. His latest role as Charles Cullen, alongside Jessica Chastain in Netflix’s The Good Nurse, earned the actor a Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination for his unsettling performance as a murderous hospital worker.

Recently, Redmayne’s passions came full circle, and his status as a high-profile actor granted him a unique opportunity – to participate in Cabaret himself. Achieving one of his life-long dreams, he performed in a London stage revival of the musical as the Master of Ceremonies, the very role that once fuelled his acting aspirations.

In a heartwarming gesture, Grey, whose performance as the Master once enthralled, captivated, and single-handedly inspired the actor to pursue his career, sent him a card wishing him good luck on the revival’s opening night. For Redmayne, who was already getting to enjoy the experience of contributing to the legacy of Cabaret, this must have felt like the absolute cherry on top.