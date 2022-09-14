Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne discuss 'The Good Nurse'









The Netflix movie The Good Nurse is one of the most anticipated movies of Autumn 2022, with the drama, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, tipped for success at the Academy Awards.

Telling the story of an infamous caregiver who is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients, the film is helmed by the Mindhunter director Tobias Lindholm with a script by Krysty Wilson-Cairns of 1917 and Last Night in Soho fame. Based on the book by Charles Graeber, the true crime story also features the likes of Noah Emmerich, Kim Dickens, Nnamdi Asomugha and Ajay Naidu.

Premiering over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, the new film is the first collaboration of the Oscar-winners and has already garnered an impressive amount of buzz from critics. Netflix is hoping that the film will prompt a similar response from audiences when it’s released in cinemas on October 19th and on their streaming service on October 26th.

Speaking about the new movie, Redmayne told The Independent, “For me, the script was a complex story, a mixture of this very intimate friendship, a story of heroism by Jessica’s character, Amy…But in some ways, it was a questioning of a system, and how that system worked or failed”.

Expanding on the movie, Chastain went on to discuss her collaborative process with Redmayne asserting, “I respect that he doesn’t need to torture other people around him to believe his performance,” in reference to his idiosyncratic method acting style.

Continuing, she adds: “I’d be talking to Eddie just as easily as this, and then ‘We gotta roll,’ and here comes Charlie. It wasn’t like we were having to work with Charlie. I was like, ‘Phew. I still like you, thank God!’”.

Fans don’t have to wait too long to get a chance to see Redmayne and Chastain beside each other on screen, with The Good Nurse hitting Netflix on October 26th.