The iconic film Steven Spielberg regrets not making









Steven Spielberg might be one of the world’s most prolific filmmakers but also has a huge list of unrealised projects. From a biopic about Martin Luther King Jr. to a Close Encounters of the Third Kind sequel, Spielberg is nearing the end of his career, which means he probably won’t have time to tackle most of his dream projects.

In addition to the films he never started making, there are multiple projects Spielberg had to give up in order to prioritise other productions. While some of them never saw the light of day, others were picked up by other filmmakers after Spielberg decided to pass on them.

Since Spielberg is among the most successful directors in the history of cinema, he is usually very thoughtful about the projects he chooses and the ones he abandons. However, one film that Spielberg gave up on later became an indispensable part of popular culture which is why he regrets giving it up.

That film is none other than Rain Man, Barry Levinson’s 1988 road movie, which starred Dustin Hoffman as a person with autism who Tom Cruise exploits. While talking about the film’s development, Spielberg said: “With Rain Man, I spent almost half a year developing it with Dustin and Tom Cruise and Ron Bass”.

Spielberg was dedicated to the screenplay for Rain Man, but he had to keep pushing the deadlines for various reasons. Ultimately, it began to clash with his plans for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which was set to come out on Memorial Day in 1989.

“When I saw that I was going to go past January 12th and that I would have to step down from Indy 3, the promise I made to George was more important than making Rain Man,” the director recalled. “So, with great regret because I really wanted to work with Dustin and Tom, I stepped down from the movie.”

Although it would have been interesting to see Spielberg’s take on the unique story, Barry Levinson did a fantastic job with the project. Rain Man earned eight nominations at the Academy Awards and won four, including a Best Actor win for Hoffman, who delivered a definitive performance.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.