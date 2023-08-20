The Electric Light Orchestra song that “doesn’t mean anything”









The formation of the Electric Light Orchestra was based on a simple concept. Roy Wood, then-leader of British psychedelic rock band The Move, approached The Idle Race singer Jeff Lynne with the idea of rock music that emphasised orchestral instruments over guitars. Lynne saw a great deal of promise in the notion, and in 1972, ELO officially took flight.

“In the late 1960s, I was in a group called The Idle Race, and this guy called Roy Wood that was in The Move, we used to meet up at the clubs in Birmingham, and we got to be pals,” Lynne recalled about the band’s formation to Rolling Stone. “We’d go to each other’s house and listen to each other’s music, and we thought it might be nice to have a group with strings in it.”

“Back then, most groups didn’t have anything other than drums and guitar, organ and maybe saxophones and trumpets,” Lynne added. “I wanted to do something different than 15-minute guitar solos since I wasn’t that good at that anyway. The big problem with strings in those days is there was no pickups for them. It was a real pain in the ass trying to do shows. After about three months, Roy left me to do his own group. I carried on and became the sole producer and the sole writer.”

Once Wood left to form his own band Wizzard, Lynne decided to continue on under his own direction. Shifting his focus to a progressive version of pop rock, Lynne became more comfortable with the mix of classical music and rock music. Although a novelty orchestral rendition of Chuck Berry’s ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ helped set the tone, it was the 1973 single ‘Showdown’ that truly showed Lynne what direction he wanted to go in.

“I wrote ‘Showdown’ in my mom and dad’s front room in Birmingham,” Lynne explained. “I made the riff up, and I was thrilled with it. I knew it was going to be a hit even after I had just done a few notes of it. When we cut it, the engineer said, ‘This is a classic.’ I was thrilled to bits.”

‘Showdown’ nearly broke into the top ten of the UK Singles Chart, only to stall out at number 12. Still, Lynne was bolstered by the song’s success, even if he didn’t really have a high opinion of the lyrics. “It’s one of my favourites, though the lyrics don’t mean anything, really. It’s just a story, a made-up scenario,” Lynne claimed.

“A lot of people ask me what my songs mean and I have no idea. It means something different to me every time I sing it.”

Check out ‘Showdown’ below.