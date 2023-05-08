The Edge says U2 have “a lot of great material in the pipeline”









U2 guitarist The Edge has discussed the possibility of new material from the band, claiming that they have “a lot of great material in the pipeline”.

The Irish musician was speaking to Guitar Player about U2’s recent project, Songs Of Surrender, and their future plans. When asked if their latest album had changed his relationship with the guitar, The Edge responded: “I know the answer to that. I’ve been working a lot on new guitar music, and I’m very excited about it.”

He elaborated: “It’s at that prototype stage where… who knows? But the answer to the question is ‘yes.’ I’m finding myself for the first time in a little while getting very excited about the electric guitar again. Maybe it’s something to do with the lockdown, having the time to not do very much. For me, that was such a creative opportunity.” The Edge then added: “We have a lot of great material in the pipeline.”

Meanwhile, The Edge recently called Bono‘s political capabilities a “superpower”. He said of his bandmate’s talent: “If you can persuade a politician that they’re not going to sacrifice their existing support but they will potentially add, that’s hard to turn down. And Bono became very good, I think, at advocating on that basis. ‘Look, this will mean political brownie points for you.’ But often that meant him being in the photograph!”

He continued: “[T]hey just think he compromised his principles. He didn’t at all. What he did compromise was his PR profile and his standing with the sort of fundamentalists who would never be open to receiving help from people they didn’t agree with. In the end, I think facts bear out his approach.”