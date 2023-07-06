The Eagles to retire after farewell tour with Steely Dan









Legendary rock band The Eagles have announced details of their farewell tour with Steely Dan and their plans to retire.

The tour begins on September 7th at Madison Square Garden in New York City and is scheduled to run through North America until November 17th when they play St Paul, Minnesota. However, The Eagles have confirmed they will add more dates and will add multiple dates in each city, if the demand for tickets requires them to do so.

They are expected to finish touring in 2025. Steely Dan have been confirmed as The Eagles’ special guests for their farewell run.

The group began their statement by saying: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds.”

The message continued: “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed.”

The Eagles noted: “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.”

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” The Eagles concluded.

Tickets go on general sale for the first run of shows on July 14th.