The Drums announce the release of new album ‘Jonny’









It has been four years since The Drums have come out with any full-length album. After a handful of promotional singles released earlier this year, the pop band have announced their return with a new album, Jonny, on the way.

Written by founding member Jordan Pierce, the album is promised to be reflective of the singer’s traumatic home life. Being a part of a cult-like religious group, the album will be centred around Pierce facing that trauma in each song.

Pierce called the album an encapsulation of the different aspects of himself, stating, “To encapsulate ones’ whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you – even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship”.

The singer also described the album as having various conflicting emotions, going on to say, “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle”.

Upon finishing the project, Pierce talked about the music hitting him on a profound when listening back. When asked about the album’s completion, Pierce explained, “When I finished Jonny, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me”.

The announcement of the album also comes after the release of the single ‘Obvious’, which Pierce had described as “a joyous song about that transformative moment, of finally lifting up my head, opening my eyes, and finding steadfast love”.

Alongside the announcement of the project, The Drums have also released the latest single ‘Better’ today as well. Jonny is scheduled for release on October 13th, 2023.