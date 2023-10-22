The director Timothée Chalamet is “totally in awe of”









Timothée Chalamet is a name that has swiftly become definitive of a new generation of cinematic excellence. Bursting onto the scene with smaller roles that showcased a raw talent waiting to be harnessed, Chalamet’s ascent was both rapid and remarkable. His compelling performance in Call Me By Your Name threw him into the limelight, cementing his reputation as an actor of rare calibre and sensitivity.

As the years progressed, so did Chalamet’s choice of projects. Up next for the actor is the mammoth undertaking of portraying the central chocolatier in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka. This project promises to be, quite possibly, the most glorious and expensive film Chalamet has fronted to date.

Having collaborated with celebrated directors like Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, and Denis Villeneuve, one might wonder if there remains any director who could leave Chalamet starstruck. However, in an interview with Time Out magazine, the actor once revealed that there is one director he remains “totally in awe of”.

The director in question is none other than Greta Gerwig. Chalamet’s collaboration with Gerwig in Lady Bird struck a chord with audiences worldwide. When asked about their successful collaboration, Chalamet said, “I would work with Greta on anything. I’m just totally in awe of her. I like working with filmmakers who are ten times smarter than me.”

“Also,” he added, “I get to be the square to the circle of Saoirse Ronan’s affections again.” Their chemistry was evident on screen, with Chalamet and Ronan’s characters navigating the convoluted realms of adolescence and love in two different centuries, with their second pairing featuring in Gerwig’s sophomore film, the 2017 period romance Little Women.

Delving deeper into Lady Bird, a film that balanced nostalgia and contemporary relevance, Chalamet remarked, “While variants of the Lady Bird character have been presented on screen before, none had the clear cultural references that film had.” Highlighting the film’s relatability, he recalled an anecdote about the NYC-specific audience reaction to the film’s use of the iconic Justin Timberlake track ‘Cry Me a River’, adding, “If you saw Lady Bird in Brooklyn at Christmas in a packed theatre, everybody would be laughing at that moment. Greta sent Justin Timberlake a private message just so she could use that song.”

However, Gerwig’s latest cinematic venture, the record-breaking Barbie, didn’t see a collaboration with Chalamet. Despite Gerwig’s evident wish to cast both Chalamet and Ronan, conceiving of a “speciality cameo” for both, it wasn’t to be. In fact, according to Gerwig, Chalamet once visited Gerwig on the Barbie set and declared, “I should have been in this!” As she gears up for her fourth feature film project, whatever it may be, let’s hope that this time they can make sure a third collaboration occurs – something that can be considered more than just a “speciality cameo”.