Greta Gerwig was forced to drop Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan cameos from ‘Barbie’









The upcoming Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is one of the year’s most keenly anticipated cinematic releases. However, the project is missing two familiar faces from Gerwig’s usual ensemble. As the director recently shared, stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet were unable to make their planned cameos in the movie.

Both actors, having starred in both Gerwig’s debut and sophomore features, Lady Bird in 2017 and Little Women in 2019, were initially eyed for cameo roles in the upcoming movie. Gerwig hoped to create what she termed “speciality cameos” for both.

However, the director revealed in an interview with Cinema Blend that she had to abandon the idea of her cameo due to Ronan’s production commitments at the time. This, Gerwig reflected, felt like “doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom”.

“I was also going to do a speciality cameo with Timmy. Both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much,” Gerwig added, referring to Chalamet.

Speaking to People magazine, Ronan confirmed that she was “gutted” that she couldn’t participate in Barbie, explaining: “I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there. There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie.”

Previously collaborating with Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie in the 2018 historical film Mary Queen of Scots, Ronan found her schedule overwhelmed as she simultaneously took on roles as an actor and producer for The Outrun – a screen adaptation of the 2016 memoir by acclaimed Scottish author and journalist, Amy Liptrot.

Barbie releases in cinemas 21st July, courtesy of Warner Bros.

