The Darkness announce new documentary feature ‘Welcome To The Darkness’









Suffolk band The Darkness will release a feature-length documentary, Welcome To The Darkness, later this year.

The movie arrives in cinemas for just one night only on November 9th and will made available for digital download and Blu-Ray from December 4th. According to the press material, the film follows the group as they attempt to resurrect their career and return to the fame they enjoyed in the early 2000s. Famously, they split up in 2006 before embarking on a second run in 2011.

Welcome To The Darkness is directed by Simon Emmett and offers unprecedented access to the members’ lives during this period, including frontman Justin Hawkins and his brother, guitarist Dan. The movie also draws upon archive footage and intimate interviews that were filmed over the course of six years.

The press release for Welcome To The Darkness describes it as “a unique account of a band of brothers who are still haunted by the demons that ripped them apart. A band who can defiantly laugh in the face of adversities in their ultimate quest for happiness and redemption.”

Earlier this year, The Darkness announced that they are reissuing their 2003 debut album, Permission to Land. The record has sold over 1.4 million copies and includes the hit single ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’. The anniversary edition will feature unreleased demos, rarities, B-sides and live recordings from three pivotal shows.

The band are also set to tour the UK and Europe to celebrate the milestone, playing the album in full every night, with other later tracks mixed in. Justin Hawkins said at the time of the announcement: “When ‘Permission To Land’ landed twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe. As if by magic, Rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again.”

He continued: “Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything, and we deliver every time. Bring on the next twenty!”

Watch the trailer for Welcome To The Darkness below.