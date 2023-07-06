The Darkness announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Permission To Land’









British rock band The Darkness have announced details of an expanded edition of their debut album Permission To Land. The boxset is being released to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary and is set to be available on October 6th through Warner Music.

The album, which has sold over 1.4 million copies, arrived in 2003, and includes the hit single ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’. The anniversary edition of Permission To Land will feature unreleased demos, rarities, B-sides and live recordings from three pivotal shows.

The first show is from the now-closed Astoria in London, the second is their support slot for Robbie Williams at the famous Knebworth Park in Stevenage, and the final is their headline concert at Wembley Arena in 2004. There will also be DVD footage released from these performances as well the History of The Darkness documentary.

Additionally, The Darkness plan to take the celebrations on the road and tour Permission To Land across the United Kingdom. Dates on the run include a headline show at The Roundhouse in London, as well as shows in Manchester, Wolverhampton, Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast and Norwich.

Outside of his escapades with The Darkness, singer Justin Hawkins fronts the YouTube channel Justin Hawkins Rides Again. The frontman recently courted controversy by claiming Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is an “overrated” musician.

“My issue with Red Hot Chili Peppers is that I get nothing from John Frusciante’s guitar playing. I feel like if we can call Mark Knopfler an underrated player, I would describe John Frusciante as an overrated player. In fact, I have done that more than once,” he told viewers.

Hawkins added: “It’s always like, ‘You’re jealous because he sold more records than you have.’ And it’s like, well, Mark Knopfler has sold a lot more, more, more records than me, and I’m not jealous of him. I love his guitar playing. So that argument doesn’t really hold any water.”

Listen to ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ below.