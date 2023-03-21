Oscar-winning directors The Daniels join ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’









Fans of Everything Everywhere All At Once will be pleased to hear that the film’s directing duo, The Daniels – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – have joined the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew team.

At the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once won a whopping seven awards, including ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’. Moreover, three actors from the movie took home awards: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The directors previously worked on Swiss Army Man together and a bunch of music videos, most notably the viral hit ‘Turn Down for What’ by DJ Snake and Lil Jon. However, the pair have now tried their hand at an instalment in the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series that will air on Disney+. The project is helmed by Jon Watts – director of Spider-Man: No Way Home – and his frequent collaborator Chris Ford.

Kathleen Kennedy, head of LucasFilm, has described the project pitch as “The Goonies in space” (via Comic Book). Jude Law will also star in the leading role.

Although the series has already been filmed, it is uncertain how many episodes the Daniels have directed. It is set to debut later this year, although the upcoming Star Wars Celebration 2023 will give us deeper insight into the project.