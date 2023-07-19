The Cure’s most recent tour was their most lucrative yet









The Cure‘s recent tour of North America, which ended earlier in July, is officially the highest-grossing of their career.

The legendary English band recently finished a 35-date tour of the continent after previously touring Europe in 2022. Throughout the run of dates, The Cure has aired new material from their forthcoming album, which is still yet to have an official release date. They concluded the tour earlier this month in Florida.

According to a report by Billboard, the tour grossed a total of $37.5million which equates to £29million. Over the 35 dates, The Cure sold over 547,000 tickets. Their most lucrative shows were their three-night residency at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles which was attended by over 50,000 people and earned $4.9million (£3.7million).

Meanwhile, their three shows at Madison Square Garden in New York added $4.9million (£3.7million) to their revenue and was attended by over 44,000 fans. In comparison, their last tour of North America earned them $18million (£13.8million) in 2016.

Prior to the tour, The Cure’s Robert Smith was embroiled in a public dispute with Ticketmaster over ticket prices and hidden charges for fans. In a post on Twitter, Smith stated: “We didn’t agree to the ‘dynamic pricing’/’ price surging’/platinum ticket’ thing… because it is itself a bit of a scam? A separate conversation!”.

In another tweet, Smith called the dynamic pricing a “greedy scam”, remarking, “all artists have the choice not to participate…if no artists participated, it would cease to exist”. Smith went on to call Ticketmaster’s additional fees “sickening” in a further tweet, continuing, “I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘Fees’ debacle. To be very clear: The artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know”.

The Cure’s new album is reportedly titled Songs Of A Lost World and was announced by Smith last year. He said of the LP: “We will be releasing a new album. I get fed up of saying this now! We will be playing from October and the new album will be out before then. We walked on [stage at the Ivors today] to a bit of new music, actually. Hopefully, no one recorded it!”

Watch footage of The Cure debuting new song ‘Another Happy Birthday’ below.