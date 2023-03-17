The Cure song Robert Smith said “changed my life”









When The Cure started out, Robert Smith was still a boy trying to find his place in the world. The singer was still a teenager when he wrote and recorded the band’s debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, and over the next couple of years, a series of events would lead to Smith facing a rude awakening.

Smith was raised in a Catholic household. However, part of him always questioned religion, and as he grew older, the musician lost his faith. As he’d been indoctrinated into Catholicism from such an early age, it took him a while to fully break free from the shackles of religion and wave goodbye to the church.

In 1989, he told The Face: “I don’t believe in God. I wish I did. I used to lay myself open to visions of God, but I never had any. I come from a religious family, and there have been moments when I’ve felt the oneness of things, but they never last, they fade away, leaving me with the belief that it’s only fear that drives people to religion. And I don’t think I’m ever going to wake up and know that I was wrong.”

The Cure’s third album, Faith, wrestled with Smith becoming aware he never believed in Christianity and coming to terms with this stark realisation. The theme knits the entire record, and the titular closing track ties the whole album together. For Smith, it remains one of his favourite songs by The Cure, because of its profound meaning, which took his life in a new direction.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune in the 1990s, he honestly remarked: “I don’t think I’ll ever write a song that’ll ever move me as much as ‘Faith’, that’ll change my life as much as that song did, or encapsulate a period of my life as well as that one does”.

Smith’s attitude on religion has remained the same since he washed his hands of Catholicism on ‘Faith’, and the very notion of it still makes him shudder. During an interview in 2012 on the French television programme, Télérama, The Cure frontman was asked if his band were a religion, to which he responded, “Is The Cure a religion? Absolutely not. If The Cure was a religion, I wouldn’t do it. I hate religion, I hate all religion. I think religion is at the heart of so much discontent, and idiocy in the world. I think all faith is terror.”

The singer was then asked about his decision to name an album Faith, and he explained: “Yeah because I was like 20 years old, and I was coming to terms with that. I was brought up in a religious family, in a Catholic family, and I knew when I was eight years old that it was shit but it took me a long time to escape the mindset of hell, angels, devils and stuff. We have devoted fans but I think we are more like a cult than a religion.”

While ‘Faith’ isn’t as widely adored as other songs in The Cure’s canon, and they rarely perform the track live, for Smith, it will always occupy a sacred place in his heart.