The Cure's Robert Smith was alarmingly close to predicting the Queen's death









The world continues to react to the news that Queen Elizabeth passed away yesterday, Thursday, September 8th, 2022, at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. She was the longest reigning monarch in history, totalling 70 years and 214 days. However, a resurfaced clip of The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith shows the musician spookily predicting the former Queen’s death almost exactly to the day.

The musician has never shied away from expressing his distaste for the monarchy. `Smith was once quoted saying in 2012: “Any kind of hereditary privilege, it’s just wrong! It’s not just anti-democracy, it’s just inherently wrong. What upsets me, is that some people who I’ve actually admired down the years, get offered a reward by the Royal Family, by the hereditary monarchy, and they take it, and they become Lord or Sir.”

He continued: “Honestly, if I ever accepted, and I’m never going to get one, I would honestly cut off my own hands before I did that. Because how dare they presume that they could give me an honour. I’m much better than them, they’ve never done anything, they’re fucking idiots.”

Smith’s courageously said statement aligns with other famous faces that have declined or returned honours from the Queen, such as Stephen Hawking, David Bowie, Skepta, Danny Boyle, and John Lennon, who famously returned his title.

In another interview from 2012, Smith declared how he has “always hated the Royal Family, […] this year in particular, it’s just so fucking irritating with the Jubilee, and last year was even worse with the wedding, it drives me fucking mental. I hate the notion of patronage […] it flies in the face of everything […] I despair about the acceptance in my own country […] ‘oh, they look so good,’ [sighs], it drives me crazy.”

He continued by stating: “There’s not enough tea in China for me [to play at a Jubilee concert] […] Why am I going to be patronised by someone whose done fucking nothing. How has anyone else got the right to confer an honour on me. They know nothing about me.”

After continuing his rant he announces, “I think there’ll be revolution in Britain. […] The Queen’s gonna die on September 7th, and there’ll be a huge uprising, and I’ll be made king.”

If we must have a monarchy, having Robert Smith as king definitely wouldn’t be so bad. Watch the full video here, and to hear Smith diss the monarchy, skip to the 32:00 minute mark.