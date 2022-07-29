The Cure announce plans to reissue 'Wish' for its 30th anniversary









The Cure have announced plans to reissue Wish to celebrate the album turning 30.

The upcoming release features remastered audio by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road studios. Additionally, the anniversary edition includes 24 previously-unreleased tracks such as demos, instrumentals and rare 12″ mixes. There are also four songs which will be arriving on streaming platforms and CD for the first time.

According to the press release, the origin of Wish stems from demo sessions at The Live House in Cornwall and at Farmyard Studios in the Cotswolds. “We got around 40 songs put down during those two sessions. We were on fire!” Smith recalled in a statement.

He also discussed revisiting the record in 2022 and noted: “There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful.” Detailing further, Smith continued: “‘Trust’ is one of the best things we’ve ever done I think, it’s played with great feeling, and ‘To Wish Impossible Things’ is another gorgeous, melancholic piece… in fact it could well be my favourite song on the record.”

Although the frontman said the original album “sounded excellent”, Smith also realised a minor fault on there that he wanted to change, which has annoyed him for 30 years. He continued: “It was too late to do anything about it; the album was out, and we were off around the world again. It has really bugged for me for a very long time. It has taken 30 years, but finally, finally my Wish has come true,” he commented.

The reissue is available for fans to pre-order now, and shipping will begin on October 7th.

