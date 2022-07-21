Watch The Cure cover The Doors song 'Hello, I Love You' live









The Cure remain one of those bands that many would classify as inimitable. The group possess such a singular sound and unique vision that it can feel near-impossible for any other artist to truly capture it. That said, it doesn’t mean that Robert Smith and his band can’t turn the tables and transform other creations into a full, swirling sound that would feel totally at home on their own albums.

In 1991, while appearing on the Tonight With Jonathan Ross show, The Cure produced a brilliant live rendition of the iconic Doors track ‘Hello, I Love You’. The song, which originally appeared on the Doors’ 1968 album Waiting for the Sun, became one of their most commercially successful releases and charted highly the world over.

Jim Morrisson, the Doors’ infamous frontman, wrote the track in 1965 after witnessing a beautiful girl on a beach. He loved the song dearly but kept it hidden away in his drawer of demos for three years before finally laying it down in the studio for an official release in 1968.

Robert Smith and The Cure, meanwhile, who have often discussed the influence of The Doors, decided to pay homage to the band when they produced a live version for British TV in the early 1990s. A few years later, in 2004, the group released Join the Dots: B-Sides & Rarities, a box set that collects some of The Cure’s lesser-heard tracks, which would include their rendition of ‘Hello, I Love You’.

The track remains high up there on the list of ‘most covered’ songs of all time. It has found a home in the hearts of many an artist to try and make it their own, but rarely did the reworks withhold the same pizazz as the original. Bands like Eurythmics, The Letterman, Adam Ant, and so many more have given it a go, but nobody has quite sounded like The Cure.

It’s not surprising that this Doors song, in particular, is a favourite with the ’80s set of British artists, as the track remains one of The Doors’ only charting songs in the UK. When it was released in 1968 through the album Waiting for the Sun, it would’ve resonated deeply with a youthful Britain that was experiencing a wave of unshackled freedom following the straightjacket stiff-upper-lip of their parent’s generation.

Morrison, in particular, who sadly lost his life in Paris before reaching his full potential, was a huge influence on the young Robert Smith as the leading man of The Doors. Morrisson was unconventional in an unconventional time and lived to subvert the norms. He was The Lizard King, a poet, a ruffian, a singer, an artist and everything in between. Jim Morrison was the kind of mercurial artist that encouraged everybody across the land to feel OK about themselves. It was clearly something that resonated with Smith.

For now, though, enjoy the live version below.