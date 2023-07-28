The Cure reissue 30th anniversary edition of live album ‘Show’









The Cure are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1993 album Show by reissuing the double live album on September 8th, making it the first time the vinyl will be available in black since the album’s first release.

The announcement comes off the back of The Cure’s US last leg of the ‘Songs of Lost World Tour,’ which wrapped up July 1st in Miami.

The album was remastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios, with the heavyweight black vinyl cut by Miles Showell. Showell and singer Robert Smith were responsible for the album’s remaster.

Originally recorded at Michigan’s The Palace of Auburn Hills arena in 1992, the 18-track project was recorded after the band’s tour in support of their ninth studio album, Wish.

The reissue includes previous singles: ‘Never Enough’, ‘Lullaby’, ‘Just Like Heaven’, ‘Fascination Street’, ‘Let’s Go To Bed’, ‘Friday I’m In Love’, ‘High’, ‘The Walk’ and ‘Inbetween Days’.

The Show reissue comes nearly a year after The Cure’s 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Wish, another project remastered by Showell and Smith at Abbey Road Studios. 24 previously unreleased tracks are featured on the deluxe edition.

In a statement on Wish, Smith praised the track ‘Trust’, stating: “There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful”.

He added: “‘Trust’ is one of the best things we’ve ever done I think, it’s played with great feeling, and ‘To Wish Impossible Things’ is another gorgeous, melancholic piece. In fact, it could well be my favourite song on the record.”