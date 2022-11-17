The Cure react to being turned into Funko POP! figures









The Cure have reacted to their new Funko POP! likenesses. Each member of the iconic goth group, Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’Donnell and Reeves Gabrels, has been transformed into a vinyl figurine, At 3.89-3.4-40 inches tall, the instrument-wielding toys are a great deal sweeter than the real thing.

The five-set pack has been launched as part of the POP! Rocks collection, with sets going on sale for US$60.00 (£50.30). A release date is yet to be confirmed. Frontman Robert Smith and keyboardist Roger O’Donnell have both shared images of their figurines, with Smith tweeting “gulp…” alongside his photo. “I don’t know if this means we’ve been reduced or elevated?” O’Donnell wrote.

The members of The Cure aren’t the only musicians to have been transformed into Funko POP! toys. Liam and Noel Gallagher have been given Funko treatment, as have Post Malone, Eddie Van Halen, Metallica and The White Stripes.

In the description of the new Cure collection, Funko POP! wrote “Dim the lights and cue the smoky blue fog. The Cure is taking centre stage in your POP! Rocks collection as a 5-pack of POPs! All the band members have united in this set. Enjoy the iconic sound of The Cure in a brand-new way. Grab front-row seats to relive your favourite memories and expand your POP! Rocks collection.”

The real-life members of The Cure are currently working their way through their European headline tour, where the group have debuted several new tracks, including, ‘Alone’, ‘Endsong’, ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’, ‘A Fragile Thing’ and ‘And Nothing Is Forever’.

Back in February, Smith revealed plans to release a new Cure album, explaining that the release would need to be finished before embarking on their headline tour. He took to Twitter to write: “We will be performing songs from a new album when we next play…or we won’t be playing at all! And I really want to play…so that means…It means my desire to release a new album is overwhelming”.