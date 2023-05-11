The Cure play two songs for the first time in three decades









British goth rockers The Cure broke out two songs that they hadn’t played in over three decades at the opening show of their American tour last night.

At the tour’s kickoff gig in New Orleans, Robert Smith and his band of post-punkers played ‘A Thousand Hours’ from 1987’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me in the first encore slot. The group then followed that up by playing ‘Six Different Ways’ from 1985’s The Head On The Door in a second encore slot.

According to archived setlists, neither of the songs had been played since The Cure’s 1987 tour behind Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. The Cure’s 2022 American tour is the band’s first 2016. It sees the return of Perry Bamonte, who was a member of the band between 1990 and 2005.

For the run of shows, the band have been taking measures to avoid the dynamic pricing model put in place by Ticketmaster, and issue that Smith has remained outspoken on. The Cure’s American tour is set to run through July, with the band currently planning to release their 14th studio album, Songs for a Lost World, sometime later this year.

No official release date has been set.