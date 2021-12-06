The Cure announce European tour in 2022









The Cure have announced that they will be hitting the road for a 44-date European tour in 2022, kicking off with a comeback gig in Riga, Latvia.

The tour will see them play in 22 countries from October 6th until the grand finale at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on December 11th.

Along the way, they will be playing a slew of dates in the UK and Ireland in December, while their time on the continent runs throughout October and November.

Tickets for the surprise tour are set to go on sale from December 10th at 10 am GMT. You can find out more about ticketing on the spots that the band are playing by clicking here.

The shows will be The Cure’s first tour since 2017. The last time they took to stage was in 2019 for a one-off show in Glasgow.

With Simon Gallup back in the fold and two new albums on the way with more details on the release soon to be announced, the tour promises to be a cracker for fans who have been starved of live music during the pandemic.

Be sure to be ready early on the 10th, because tickets are likely to sell fast! For now, you can enjoy the iconic video for ‘Lullaby’ below.