Simon Gallup provides an update on his position in The Cure









Simon Gallup has provided an update on his position in The Cure and confirmed that he’s very much still a member of the band.

In August, Gallup, the group’s iconic bassist, revealed that he had decided to leave. He took to social media to reveal his departure from The Cure, writing: “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure,” he said in a public post on his personal Facebook. “Good luck to them all,” he added.

While Gallup chose not to reveal his reasoning, when quizzed on the situation by a friend, he replied: “I’m OK Vicky…just got fed up of betrayal.”

However, interestingly, the band never released a public statement confirming his departure, and now Gallup appears to have backtracked on his original statement.

A new project that Gallup appears to be a part of, entitled Alice Blue Gown, posted a picture of him in the studio. In the comments section, a fan named Thomas Creegan asked: “Looks interesting, will definitely check out the music when released, I do have that one question: Is Simon still a member of The Cure?”.

Somewhat unexpectedly, the bassist commented from his personal Facebook account and said, “Yes I am”. In what will come as a relief to all fans of The Cure, Gallup appears to still be an integral part of the band set-up, with him being a vital member of the group since his arrival in 1982.

In a past interview with NME, Robert Smith explained how crucial Gallup was to the dynamic of the band, “For me, the heart of the live band has always been Simon, and he’s always been my best friend.”

He added: “It’s weird that over the years and the decades, he’s often been overlooked. He doesn’t do interviews, he isn’t really out there, and he doesn’t play the role of a foil to me in public, and yet he’s absolutely vital to what we do.”

More as this story develops.

(Credit: Facebook)

